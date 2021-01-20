Biden's DHS Pick Talks About Security Of American Citizens Ahead Of Inauguration

On Tuesday, January 19, Alejandro Mayorkas said that he will ensure that an attack, like the one on the US Capitol, “will not happen again” if confirmed as the Homeland Security secretary. The confirmation hearing starts at 10 a.m. ET. Mayorkas has served as both the DHS deputy secretary and the director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services under Obama. If he gets the position now, he will be the first Latino and immigrant to serve at the helm of the department.

Ensuring security

According to the reports by AP, he said that the incoming administration has not yet decided what it will do with the already completed sections of the border wall built under President Donald Trump. Talking about the riot, he said that there is still a lot to learn about what exactly happened that led to the insurrection, reports CNN. He further said that he will do everything he can to ensure that such an event does not happen again.

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn-in tomorrow in a toned-down event. As per the reports by CNN, the focus of the new administration will be on eradicating domestic terrorism. Also, this administration is expected to make a series of early announcements of NSC personnel focused on the threat.

Just before the inauguration, thousands of American pro-gun activists, militia members and white supremacists descended on Virginia's capitol building in a bid to protest proposed restrictions on gun ownership. According to Associated Press, on January 18, several gun-rights advocates gathered outside Richmond, waving flags with messages of support for outgoing President Donald Trump. The rally gathered just hours before Virginia state lawmakers met for “Lobby day”.

Meanwhile, the FBI issued a warning about the potential for violence at state capitols in the aftermath of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. However, there were no reports of major incidents over the weekend and only small groups of right-wing protesters gathered outside heavily fortified statehouses around the country on Sunday. In comments to gun-control advocates, Governor Ralph Northam also urged the activists to stay “vigilant” and to continue working to elect lawmakers who support what the governor said were common-sense gun restrictions.

(Image Credits: AP)