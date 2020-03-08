BIG: Kamala Harris Backs Former VP Joe Biden's Presidential Bid Amid Running Mate Rumours

Picking up yet another endorsement, Senator Kamala Harris joined her colleagues on Sunday, in endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for President in the 2020 US Presidential election. Harris released a video statement stating that she 'will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States'. Biden thanked her stating that she had fought all her life for 'folks who’ve been written off'.

Kamala — You’ve spent your whole career fighting for folks who’ve been written off and left behind — and no small part of that alongside Beau. From our family: thank you.https://t.co/ePtRKVjzXB — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 8, 2020



Biden had previously hinted that Harris would be his choice for running mate or Supreme Court justice when he had highlighted that his choice for VP would be 'probably woman and preferably of colour'. While Harris enjoys a very good relationship with Biden's son Beau Biden, she had publically faced off Joe Biden in one of the Democratic presidential debates for opposing federally mandated busing during the 1960s and the 1970s. Reports state that Harris and Beau were attorneys general of California and Delaware, respectively, at the same time.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won big on Super Tuesday amassing the most delegates on the presidential primary calendar's biggest night. Biden has won at least 610 delegates from Tuesday's contests, while Sanders has won at least 513, according to the AP delegate count. Overall, Biden has 664 delegates to Sanders’ 573. Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia went to polls on March 3.

With the race clearly between the two white, over 70-year politicians - Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, several other presidential candidates - Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race. While Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O'Rourke have backed Biden, Bloomberg and Warren are yet to back anyone. The Democratic nominee will face incumbent President Donald Trump in November 2020 for the US Presidential bid.