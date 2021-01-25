Bill Gates Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Thanks Scientists, Trial Participants

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, took to his Twitter handle to share that he has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He also thanked scientists, regulators, participants and healthcare workers for their work.

"One of the benefits of being 65 is that I’m eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to all of the scientists, trial participants, regulators, and frontline healthcare workers who got us to this point," World's third richest man wrote.

Microsoft founder and former CEO Bill Gates recently hailed India’s leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capability to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As the country is on the threshold of launching the world’s largest vaccination programme, Gates said, “it is great to see India’s leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capability as the world works to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The billionaire’s comment came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement regarding the largest vaccination programme starting in India, as two vaccines have already received approval for emergency use.

Earlier, while speaking in a documentary, Gates had said that India's pharmaceutical industry is capable of producing COVID-19 vaccines not just for the country but also for the entire world.