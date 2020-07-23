COVID-19 Vaccine: BioNTech, Pfizer Sign Deal With US Govt To Deliver 100 Million Doses

US company Pfizer Inc. and German firm BioNTech SE on July 22 announced that they have executed an agreement with the government of the United States to produce and deliver 100 million doses of BNT162, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate jointly developed by both the companies. The deal has been signed between the companies and the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense. The deal will help the US government meet the goal of Operation Warp Speed program under which 300 million doses of a vaccine for COVID-19 will be delivered across the country in 2021.

The US government will pay the companies $1.95 billion upon the receipt of the first 100 million doses, following FDA authorization or approval, said Pfizer in a statement on Wednesday. The US government also can acquire up to an additional 500 million doses of their vaccine candidate BNT162.

"We’ve been committed to making the impossible possible by working tirelessly to develop and produce in record time a safe and effective vaccine to help bring an end to this global health crisis. We made the early decision to begin clinical work and large-scale manufacturing at our own risk to ensure that product would be available immediately if our clinical trials prove successful and an Emergency Use Authorization is granted. We are honored to be a part of this effort to provide Americans access to protection from this deadly virus," said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO.

BNT162 vaccine candidates

The BNT162 vaccine candidates, which are based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology and supported by Pfizer's global vaccine development and manufacturing capabilities, are currently undergoing clinical studies. The vaccine candidates are not approved for distribution at the moment but both the companies are positive of beginning the Phase 2b/3 safety and efficacy trial later this month. Following that Pfizer and BioNTech will seek review by October and will produce 100 million doses by the end of 2020.

