Blinken Affirms 'global Regional Partnerships' To Address Human Rights Abuses In Myanmar

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on February 12 outlined the importance of international regional cooperation and working with allies and partners to address the gory human rights abuses in Southeast Asian country Myanmar during a meeting with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Honolulu.

Blinken stressed that the Joe Biden administration pressed the military Junta regime to cease the violence against the pro-democracy forces and civilians, release all those who have been unjustly detained within the turmoil-ridden nation. Myanmar has been in a state of upheaval since Tatmadaw—Myanmar's military—conducted an illegal coup d'état on February 1 last year, ousting the then ruling National League for Democracy (NLD).

Blinken, speaking alongside his Korean counterpart Eui-yong stated that the Junta leaders must allow “unhindered humanitarian access” into the territory and must restore “Burma’s path to democracy.” The two officials, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Chung reaffirmed the importance of the US-ROK alliance in tackling some of the most pressing regional challenges, including that of Myanmar, for ensuring a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The two “affirmed bilateral cooperation in this decisive decade,” said the US Secretary of State spokesperson Ned Price in a statement, later. On the occasion of the one-year anniversary of Myanmar’s military coup this year on February 1, the United States slapped crippling sanctions on at least three top Myanmar Junta officials.

Good discussion with @MOFAkr_eng Minister Chung Eui-yong regarding the importance of the U.S.-ROK Alliance in tackling the most pressing global challenges. pic.twitter.com/wFPOQqN8nz — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 13, 2022

US sanctioned top Myanmar military Junta officials on Feb 1 coup anniversary

US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that it sanctioned seven individuals, two of whom were connected to Myanmar’s military Junta regime as a part of joint action with the United Kingdom (UK) and Canada. Among those targeted was Jonathan Myo Kyaw Thaung, CEO of the KT Group and director of the KT Group subsidiary KTSL, and Tay Za, owner of "multiple companies that are known to provide equipment and services, including arms, to the Burmese military.”

Htoo Htet Tay Za and Pye Phyo Tay Za, the adult sons of Tay Za, were also designated for sanctions. Attorney General Thida Oo, Supreme Court Chief Justice Tun Tun Oo, and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman U Tin Oo, who were involved in the “politically motivated” prosecution of opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, were also sanctioned.

Today, on the 1-year anniversary of the brutal military coup d’etat of Burma’s democratically elected government, OFAC is designating 7 individuals & 2 entities connected to Burma’s military regime. These designations are part of a joint action.https://t.co/6WFVgrrsHZ — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) January 31, 2022

OFAC accused Myanmar’s military regime of its attempts to consolidate power by spreading terror and launching a crackdown against the pro-democracy movement and on the civilian population. “Military regime’s control over resources and complete lack of transparency contribute to significant corruption in the country,” the USOFAC said in a statement.

