Blinken Discusses Multiple Issues With Guterres, Hails UN’s Role As 'indispensable Anchor'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on February 11 made an introductory call to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed multiple issues, including coronavirus pandemic, climate change, the Syrian crisis and Tigray tragedy in Ethiopia. The Department of States Spokesperson, Ned Price informed that the US official expressed the country’s interest in close coordination with the UN on the many challenges the world is facing today. Price said that Blinken even praised the central role that the UN and its agencies play in coordinating our global response.

During a phone call with Guterres, Blinken highlighted the US reengagement with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and expressed deepened focus on promoting health and advancing global health security. He noted that strengthening and reforming the WHO will better position it to prevent, detect and respond to future pandemics. While speaking about climate change, Blinken also highlighted the US return to Paris Agreement and welcomed UN cooperation in confronting the global climate crisis.

Further, on Syria crisis, both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the political process under the UNSC resolution 2254 and the extension of a cross-border authorisation to deliver aid and help relieve the suffering of the Syrian people. It is worth noting that the resolution endorses roadmap for the peace process in Syria and setting a time table for talks. On Ethiopia, Guterres and Blinken also reconfirmed their commitment to support Ethiopia’s efforts to respond to the crisis in Tigray.

Blinken praises UN’s role as ‘indispensable anchor’

The US Secretary of State expressed willingness to collaborate closely with the Secretary-General and the UN system in his new role. Blinken underscored the US commitment to multilateral cooperation and praised the United Nation’s role as the indispensable anchor of the multilateral system.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Guterres had even welcomed the US’ decision to re-engage with the UN Human Rights Council and said that peace-keeping body “looks forward” to incorporate the “crucial voice” of Washington across the Council’s urgent work. Blinken said in a statement on Monday that the administration of US President Joe Biden has decided has ‘re-committed the United States to a foreign policy centred on democracy, human rights, and equality’. Guterres’ spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric in a brief statement said, “The Human Rights Council is the world’s leading forum for addressing the full range of human rights challenges. The Council’s mechanisms and special procedures are vital tools for ensuring action and accountability”.

(With inputs from ANI)

