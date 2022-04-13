Blinken Says China Continues To Commit Human Rights Abuses, Genocide In Xinjiang

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Tuesday, called Chinese President Xi Jinping -- an "authoritarian ruler" and accused him of committing gross human rights violations, particularly in the Xinjiang region. He alleged that the Communist regime holds almost all government and security apparatus positions in the country. Citing the annual report on global human rights, Blinken, during his speech, slammed the Chinese government for commiting genocide against the minority community in Xinjiang.

"The People's Republic of China is an authoritarian state in which the Chinese Communist Party is the paramount authority. Communist Party members hold almost all top government and security apparatus positions," Blinken said regarding the chapter in the report on China.

"Genocide and crimes against humanity occurred during the year against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang," the report added.

Citing the report, Blinked highlighted how the Chinese government and other officials commit human rights violations against the minority communities and added that security officials do not take any action against them. "Authorities often announced investigations following cases of reported killings by police but did not announce results or findings of police malfeasance or disciplinary action. Enforcement of laws on corruption was inconsistent and not transparent, and corruption was rampant." Notably, several Asian, Western and European nations raised grave concerns about the Xi Jinping government's intention to suppress the people in overcrowded detention camps.

Despite evidence and global pressure, the Communist government never accepted establishing any such camps in the western region of the country. On the other hand, the UN expert's report states that up to 1 million ethnic Uyghurs could be in so-called "re-education camps" in Xinjiang.

Report labels Russian government as a leading rights abuser

During his speech, Blinken also targeted Russia and Afghanistan for committing atrocities on civilians. As the report covers the human rights violations committed last year, it does not include considerable details about the ongoing Russian aggression against its neighbouring nation, Ukraine. However, the report labels Russia’s government as a leading rights abuser. The report also alleged that the Russian security officials often indulge in extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and physical abuse.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after signing a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Since then, the Russian forces have killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians including women and children.

Image: AP