Blinken Says If Russia Commits To Minsk Deal Then There’s Way To Resolve Ukraine Crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that Ukraine could move forward with implementing a special status for the Donbas region with “appropriate sequencing”. While Russia has repeatedly pointed out Kyiv’s failure to adhere to the requirements of the Minsk agreements, Blinken said that the steps towards implementing a special status should be taken in accordance with the Minsk accord. The top US official also went on to say that Washington and Kyiv are in agreement that the Minsk accords should be respected and that they are the only way to peace in eastern Ukraine.

"The [Minsk] agreements speak of special status for the Donbas and I believe that with the appropriate sequencing, Ukrainians would be prepared to move forward", Blinken said, according to a press release. "Ukraine is committed to Minsk. If Russia is too, then I believe there’s a way to move forward and resolve this conflict," he added.

Russia accuses Ukraine of violating Minsk accord

According to Sputnik, as Moscow continues to claim that Kyiv is outright violating the accord, Antony Blinken stated that Ukraine scrupulously adheres to the Minsk agreements’ provisions. Blinken also alleged that Russia, in turn, does not adhere to the agreement. He contradicted Russia’s view of the problem, as the Kremlin has repeatedly accused Ukraine of failing to follow the Minsk agreements, holding back the implementation of their provisions and outright violating them.

It is to mention that the Minsk agreements stipulate the creation of special status for the Donbas region via constitutional amendments that would introduce a decentralised model of government in Ukraine. The accord doesn't mention any steps that either Russia or the self-proclaimed republics had to take first for Kyiv to carry out the said constitutional reforms.

Russia has claimed that Kyiv’s decision to introduce a bill in parliament would deny fighters of the self-proclaimed people’s republics in the country’s east amnesty once the conflict is over. Moscow has noted that the Minsk agreements state clearly that such an amnesty must be provided for all people living in the rebellious areas once peace is achieved. Moreover, Russia has also claimed that Kyiv was supposed to start negotiations on carrying out legitimate elections in the Donbas region. However, the Ukrainian government has systematically delayed holding the talks, something that the Kremlin has repeatedly pointed out.

Moreover, according to the Kremlin, the Western nations backing the regime in Kyiv have also contributed to Ukraine's numerous violations of the Minsk accords. The agreement stated that Kyiv had to expel all foreign military forces as well as military equipment. However, the Ukrainian government continues to request new “defensive” armaments from NATO countries, which continues to provide them. Moreover, Western nations also routinely send military instructors to Ukraine, as well as mercenaries, as per the Russia’s defence ministry.

Russia-Ukraine border crisis

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions at the Ukrainian border, Biden last week authorised the deployment of 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in order to provide additional support to NATO allies, including Germany. According to reports, the first group of American soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrived in Poland following Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby's announcement about 1,700 additional troops from the United States to be sent to the country. Russia, on the other hand, continues to deny the West’s and Kyiv’s accusations of preparations for invading Ukraine and reiterates that it has no plans to attack any country.

