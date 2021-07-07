Blinken Speaks To Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed, Calls For Indefinite Ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on July 6. He stressed the need for all parties to ensure an immediate and indefinite ceasefire. Blinken also condemned the destruction of bridges into Tigray.

Blinken pressed for the complete withdrawal of Eritrean troops and Amhara from the Tigray region. He called for "full, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access to populations in need", the State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the phone conversation between Blinken and Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed. Ned Price in the readout of the phone conversation said that "the secretary stressed the need for all parties to the conflict to commit to an immediate, indefinite, negotiated ceasefire".

"The secretary emphasized the urgency of holding an inclusive political dialogue to begin the difficult work of forging a lasting resolution to the country’s ethnic and political divisions," according to Ned Price. Blinken also called on the Ethiopian Prime Minister to establish a process to hold those responsible for human rights abuses and atrocities accountable.

Last month, the Government of Ethiopia announced a unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region. US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price had described the announcement of the Ethiopian government as a "positive step" if it leads to changes on the ground. In his statement, he had added that they are closely monitoring developments. Price said that they call on all parties to commit to an immediate, indefinite, negotiated ceasefire to end the violence and restore stability in Tigray. The United States had also urged Ethiopian authorities to immediately restore telecommunication services in Tigray and permit unhindered freedom of movement, Price added in his statement.

