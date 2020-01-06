Boeing, FAA Review Wiring Issue On 737 MAX Planes That Could Cause Short Circuit

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing are reviewing a wiring issue in the grounded 737 MAX that could potentially cause a short circuit. Boeing spokesperson Gordon Johndroe said that the issue was identified by the aerospace company during a ‘rigorous process’ and they are analysing it further with the help of FAA.

The FAA, in a statement, said that they are “analyzing certain findings from a recent review of the proposed modifications to the Boeing 737 MAX”. But Johndroe said that it is too soon to claim that it would lead to any design changes.

Read: American Airlines Vows To Share Boeing Proceeds With Workers

In September, the federal safety investigators said that Boeing and the FAA misjudged how pilots would respond to a flurry of alarms and alerts in case of encountering trouble while flying 737 MAX. After two MAX 8 aircraft crashed, claiming 346 lives, Boeing 737 MAX was grounded around the world. The report was prepared by an independent government agency, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The NTSB made several recommendations including place design, pilot training based on pilot response. NTSB, in its report, said that clearer ‘failure indications’ should be provided to facilitate improved response. The NTSB recommended to develop and incorporate the use of “robust tools and methods” for validating assumptions about a pilot’s response to aeroplane failures as part of design certification.

Read: Boeing Discloses 'very Disturbing' Messages On 737 MAX To FAA

Boeing fired its CEO

Recently Boeing fired its chief executive officer (CEO), Dennis Muilenburg, in an apparent attempt to restore the confidence of the public and the regulators amid the ongoing crisis. Muilenburg had worked for Boeing for more than three decades but the flawed 737 Max aeroplane tightened the scrutiny by the Federal Aviation Administration which forced the company to let go its 55-year-old CEO.

"The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders,” said the company in a statement as it faces multiple lawsuits brought by the families of victims died in the crashes.

Read: Boeing Documents Show Grim Picture On 737 MAX Issue: Officials

Read: Boeing CEO Muilenburg Fired To 'restore Confidence' Of Public, Regulators

(With inputs from agencies)