'Bond Between UK And Germany Will Remain Strong,' Prince Charles Asserts Ahead Of Brexit

Prince Charles, on November 15, asserted that “fundamental bond” between Germany and UK will remain “strong”, speaking at a time when UK politicians are preparing for post-Brexit deals. The Prince of Wales along with his wife Camila recently visited Germany where they attended a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial in Berlin, marking the National Day of Mourning. Later, in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall attended a ceremony at the German parliament Bundestag, becoming the first members of the British Royal Family to have done so.

'Friends, partners, allies'

Speaking at the Bundestag, the duke spoke about the “enduring connections” between the UK and Germany. He said while their relationship was “evolving again,” they’ll always be “friend and partners”. In addendum, he also asserted that the histories of both the nations, bound them “tightly together” adding that “our destinies, although each our own to forge, are interdependent to a considerable degree."

“The United Kingdom has chosen a future outside the European Union, and the relationship between our countries is evolving once again. It is, therefore, my heartfelt belief that the fundamental bond between us will remain strong: we will always be friends, partners and allies. As our countries begin this new chapter in our long history, let us reaffirm our bond for the years ahead,” he said addressing German parliamentarians at Bundestag.

Prince Charles visits Germany

The royal couple was received by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Buedenbender, at Bellevue Palace on November 15. The palace was built in the late 18th century by Prince Augustus Ferdinand of Prussia, to whom Charles is distantly related through his family's German line. Later in the day, Prince Charles and Camilla observed the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Berlin's Neue Wache. Originally designed as a site to commemorate those who died in the Napoleonic Wars it is now Germany's Central Memorial for the Victims of War and Tyranny.

