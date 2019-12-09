The Debate
The Debate
California: 'Bomb' Cyclone Triggers 75 Ft Wave Off Cape Mendocino

US News

A gigantic 75 feet wave was triggered by a 'bomb' cyclone having wind speeds of 100 miles per hour in Cape Mendocino in the northern part of California.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
California

A gigantic 75 feet wave was triggered off Cape Mendocino, California by a storm having wind speeds of 100 miles per hour. According to reports, it is the tallest wave that has been recorded during the last 15 years in a project run by a group of scientists at the University of California, adding the tallest wave recorded during that period was not more than 10 feet.

'Cyclone bomb'

The 'cyclone bomb' was witnessed to have wind speeds measuring up to 100mph with the average height of the waves measuring up to 45 feet. The tall waves were recorded approximately 20 miles off the coast of Cape Mendocino in the northern part of California.

A bomb cyclone is said to be a storm that witnesses a rapid increase in its intensity that is caused by a steep drop in air pressure which ultimately leads to strong winds. However, the above-mentioned storm resulted in rain, snow and resulted in setting low-pressure records in the northern part of California.

Read: Downed Trees, Closed Roads Slow Storm Power Restoration

An employee of San Diego's Coastal Data Information Program, James Behrens, said that the waves measuring 75 feet was an unusual occurrence during this time of the year and added that such waves are mostly found in the middle of an ocean when winds are being produced.

CDIP Buoys posted a tweet in which they said that the 'bomb cyclone' resulted in one of the tallest waves ever recorded by the buoys.

Read: Cyclone Belna To Make Landfall At Mayotte, Island On Red Alert

Netizens react

The tweet by CDIP Buoys prompted reactions. One person blamed former US President Barack Obama for the storm that impacted California's coast.

Another person said that these storms always make her wonder where do they go and how does their energy disappear, adding that these storms give her nightmares.

Read: NCMC Reviews Relief And Restoration Work After Cyclone Bulbul

Read: Yet To Get Financial Help From Centre For Cyclone 'Bulbul' Despite PM's Assurance: Mamata

(With inputs from agencies)

