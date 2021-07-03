California Forest Fires: Firefighters Make Progress As Residents Fear For Their Lives

Three wildfires were reported near Mount Shasta, a towering volcano near the Oregon border. Hundreds of firefighters worked to control the home-destroying blazes in Northern California as national forests prepared for Fourth of July crowds, according to AP. The fire has reportedly destroyed about a dozen buildings in the area.

The three large wildfires were reported in the forests of Northern California, where the flames destroyed several homes and forced some communities to evacuate. The Salt Fire covered nearly 21 square kilometres and was 5 per cent contained, according to AP citing Adrienne Freeman, a spokeswoman for Shasta-Trinity National Forest. She added that official damage assessments will be made by local authorities. The fire comes as an extraordinary heatwave that has hit the Pacific North-West due to the "heat domes".

To the northeast, the Tennant Fire in the Klamath National Forest had burned five buildings, including two homes, and threatened several hundred more. It grew slightly to more than 40 square kilometres. To the north, the Lava Fire burned partly on the flanks of Mount Shasta covered more than 96 square kilometres but was 27 per cent contained. Thousands of residents of Lake Shastina were allowed to return home, according to AP.

According to US Forest Service Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the Salt Fire continues to advance to the north. The Salt Fire is currently 5,043 acres and is 5 per cent contained. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place for communities near the fire. According to Shasta-Trinity National Forest, evacuation orders have been issued for Zola Drive, Cordes Court, Solus Campground Road, Toms Head Road, Antlers View Road, Old Mill Road. Residents of Gregory Creek Road have been told to shelter in place or go to Gregory Creek Beach. Evacuation orders have been issued for people residing in the areas of East of I-5 from Antlers Road to Riverview Drive. An evacuation warning has been given for the people living in the areas of Delta School Road, Delta Road, West of I-5 from the south end of Lakeshore Drive to the north end of Lakeshore Drive. Fenders Ferry Road at Dog Creek Road, Gilman Road at the top of the hill, Riverview Drive at the I-5 on/off-ramp and Lakeshore Drive at the I-5 on/off ramp roads have been closed, according to Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

The #SaltFire continues to advance to the North. This photo is looking north of Lakehead, California. This area has the most smoke and more fire activity #fireseason2021. It is remote and difficult to access. pic.twitter.com/fFSoLoLw92 — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) July 3, 2021

#SaltFire The fire is currently 5,043 acres with 5% containment. Below is the latest IR (infrared) map that was developed overnight. More information on https://t.co/dRSvBRyuzp pic.twitter.com/AibxVSDoB1 — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) July 2, 2021

