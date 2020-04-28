California Governor Disappointed As People Flock To Beaches: 'Example Of What Not To See'

After several thousand of people flocked the California beaches despite the fears of coronavirus outbreak, Californian governor Gavin Newsom criticised their behaviour by calling it “example of what not to see”. As the pandemic continues to tighten its grip around the world, Newsom reportedly lashed out on people who remain outdoors and said that it might hinder the progress the state made in the last few weeks to extend into next few weeks. The Californian governor particularly showcased disappointment for people crowding Newport Beach on April 25. He even said that “the virus doesn’t take the weekends off”.

However, Newsom believes that California is not a month but just “a few weeks away” from making “measurable and meaningful changes” to the stay-at-home order. He noted that it an optimistic point to have reached maid COVID-19 outbreak but cautioned about behavioural change among people to positively impact the science, health, and data. Meanwhile, as of April 28, California has 43,464 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Despite the scorching heatwave, the beaches in Los Angeles and San Diego remained shut but were open in Ventura and Orange counties where reportedly people adhered to social distancing.

Read - California’s ‘island Of Romance’ Crippled By Coronavirus

NEW: CA has 43,464 confirmed positive cases of #COVID19.



3,372 of those are in our hospitals. 1,185 of those are in the ICU.



Data, science, & health must drive our decisions.



Your actions impact the lives of others. Stay home. Practice physical distancing.#StayHomeSaveLives — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 27, 2020

Read - Heat Draws Crowd To California Beach Amid Outbreak

Global death toll of coronavirus

The United States has recorded 1,010,507 cases in total of coronavirus with 56,803 casualties as of April 28. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the Coronavirus has now claimed 211,611 lives worldwide as of April 28. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 3,064,902 people. Out of the total infections, 922,624 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - Warm California Weather Draws Crowds Outdoors

Read - Taxpayers Will Pay Restaurants To Feed Seniors In California

Image Source: AP