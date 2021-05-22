California To Fully Reopen On June 15 Amid Drop In COVID-19 Cases

California has announced plans to fully reopen its economy on June 15. The decision comes amid decline in COVID-19 cases and increase in vaccinations in the state. The California Department of Public Health(CDPH) has issued new guidelines that will come into effect from June 15. As per the new rules, almost all industry and business sectors may return to usual operations with no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements.

California to reopen on June 15

The health authorities have still restricted "mega events" that have more than 5000 people indoors and 10,000 people in outdoor attendees. Public health officials have recommend sponsors of those events to encourage everyone to get vaccinated when eligible. Verification of fully vaccinated status or pre-entry negative test result for attendees has been suggested by the health authorities. Restaurants, open bars and buffets will have no more restrictions. Dr Mark Ghaly, Secretary of California Health and Human Services said that as the COVID-19 cases have seen a drop and vaccinations have increased in the state, according to The Associated Press.

"We are at a place with this pandemic where those requirements of the past are no longer needed for the foreseeable future," said Dr Mark Ghaly.

COVID-19 situation in California

California was the first state to issue a statewide lockdown as the cases of the deadly virus were reported in March 2020 and at the start of 2021 it was the nation’s epicenter for the disease. California reported 1,627 new infected cases on May 21 taking the overall tally to 3,670,469 COVID-19 cases. 69 people died due to the deadly virus on May 21 bringing the fatalities to 61,672. According to California Public Health, 35,755,129 people have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine while 16,320,438 people have been fully vaccinated.

