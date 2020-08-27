California Wildfire Destroys Condor Sanctuary, Four Endangered Birds Missing

The Big Sur Sanctuary, which breeds captive condors, informed that four nesting chicks were missing after California wildfire destroyed the facility. Among the missing condors is Iniko, hatched on April 25, and was last seen alive in its nest on the Live Condor Cam, just before the transmission went dead on August 20. The sanctuary informed that it is not sure if the chicks survived the wildfires as the camera that monitored the nest went dead. As per reports, there were no condors or people at the 80-acre sanctuary when it got destroyed by the wildfires.

It is being suspected that Iniko, who was too young to fly, might have died in the blaze. As per reports, the parents of chick flew when the fire approached the nest. As per the Ventana Wildlife Society of Monterey, which manages the Big Sur Sanctuary, over the last twenty years, six condor chick nests were subjected to wildfire. The society is currently seeking donations of $5,00,000 to rebuild the sanctuary to protect the endangered condors. Currently, 518 condors are living in the wild in California, 101 of which are in the central part of the state.

California wildfire

California wildfires, which occur every year in summers, has reportedly burnt one million acres of forest so far in 2020 and has forced tens of thousands of people out of their homes. The fire this year is being dubbed as one of the largest in the history of the state as some parts in the United States recorded the hottest days in more than 100 years. Firefighters are tackling large blazes across the state as many neighbouring regions have offered help in order to help California battle the season that is expected to last until November.

