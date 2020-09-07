California Wildfire: More Than 200 Airlifted To Safety From Sierra National Forest

On Sunday, September 6 more than 200 people were airlifted to a safe place as the rapidly spreading wildfires trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest. As per reports, California emergency services rushed Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters for rescue efforts that began on late Saturday and continued overnight.

As per reports, at least two people were severely injured and 10 more suffered moderate injuries. The Madera County Sheriff's Office reportedly said that two campers refused rescue and stayed behind. General Daniel Hokanson tweeted a post which showed evacuees packed inside one helicopter.

California witness 900 wildfires

The wildfire started near Shaver Lake on Friday and has charred 56 square miles (145 square kilometers). As per reports, at least 2,000 structures are threatened in the area about 290 miles (467 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

The wildfire also threatens Yucaipa foothills near Los Angeles, prompting evacuation orders of 54,000 people residing in the city. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has said that the fire scorched at least 4.2 square miles (11 square kilometers) of brush and trees. The blaze was controlled on Sunday morning.

California has witnessed about 900 wildfires since August 15, most of them starting with lightning strikes. The fires have burnt more than 1.5 million acres (2,343 square miles) claiming eight lives and ravaging nearly 3,300 structures.

On the Gulf Coast, the US has witnessed another major disaster this week as Hurricane Laura claimed nearly 16 lives. The powerful Category 4 storm has left almost 750,000 without power and water in the state of Louisiana.

As per reports, the storm resulted in thousands of people leaving their homes and fleeing the US Gulf Coast. As the storm hit the coastal region of Louisiana, the homes were left without roofs, roads littered with debris, and the likelihood of a harsh recovery that could take months.

(With AP Inputs)

