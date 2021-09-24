Canary Islands Volcano Eruption: 'Miracle House' Survives Lava Flow; Watch

A house in the Canary Islands has successfully managed to dodge being engulfed by lava from an erupting volcano in the Cumbre Vieja National Park of the Canary Islands in Spain. As per BBC, the residence in La Palma has been nicknamed a "miracle house" on social networks. On Sunday, September 19, the volcano started to erupt, in which over 200 houses have been damaged, and more than 6,000 people have already been displaced.

The only house made by bricks & concrete. — 易卜生 (@alemonmay) September 23, 2021

$10 says this turns into another AirBNB novelty listing — Tim Joseph (@timjosephuser) September 23, 2021

House rates will be hot for this place...oh wait — Sumit Lingala (@SumitLingala) September 23, 2021

The eruptions of the Cumbre Vieja volcano are still progressing, and geologists are unsure how long it will persist. The image of the house which managed to escape the surrounding rivers of lava from the Canary Islands volcano is shot by photographer Alfonso Escalero. According to El Mundo, the house is owned by a retired Danish couple, Inge and Ranier Cocq, who have not yet been there since the COVID-19 pandemic commenced.

As per BBC, the 'miracle house' was built by Ada Monnikendam along with her husband. Ada stated that the couple told her that they were relieved that the house has survived the catastrophe. Ada further claims that the pair told that they have acquaintances in the region who have lost everything as a result of the volcanic eruption.

The status of lava flowing from Canary Islands volcano

Several houses, school institutions, and some banana fields have been swallowed by the lava. When the lava will hit the water, it might produce hazardous gases, according to local authorities. According to the Associated Press report, the movement of lava on the island slowed substantially on Thursday, raising concerns that the molten rock may spread out farther in the upcoming period, causing additional devastation rather than just pouring out into the sea.

While hitting a plain on Wednesday, a 600-meter-wide lava flow decreased to four metres (13 feet) per hour, stated the local authorities. It was travelling at 700 metres (2,300 feet) per hour on Monday, a day after the explosion on La Palma. Maria Jose Blanco, the chief of the National Geographic Institute in the Canary Islands revealed that a second stream of lava has come to a standstill. Blanco further stated that though the seismic activity on the island of La Palma has dropped to a "low" level, yet, molten rock continues to spew from the volcano.

The lava has thickened as the speed has dropped. Authorities claimed it reached a height of up to 15 metres in some areas. It presently spans 166 hectares (410 acres) and is the place of residence for approximately 350 people. The lava flows might persist for weeks or months, according to scientists.

The administration of the Canary Islands has announced the intention to purchase two housing projects for individuals who have been displaced and are homeless. As per BBC, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain has travelled directly from La Palma to New York for a brief visit to attend the United Nations General Assembly and will be returning soon to the Canary Islands to supervise emergency efforts.

(Image: AP)