Capitol Riots Committee Reveals Trump's Records Handed Over To Them Were Torn, Taped Back

The White House documents from the time when Donald Trump was the President has been found torn and then taped back together by the House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. As per the reports of the Washington Post, former President Donald Trump had a habit of tearing presidential documents and leaving them to be patched together by his staffers throughout his time in office.

When the committee acquired some of the records from the National Archives, they had not been torn and taped. The National Archives provided more than 700 documents. The National Archives acknowledged that the papers turned over to the committee included paper records torn up by former President Trump, according to the Washington Post.

Records created by presidents must be turned up to the National Archives

The Archives further stated that some of the torn-up materials were found and taped together by White House records management staff under the Trump Administration. A number of torn-up records that had not been reassembled by the White House, were turned over to the National Archives at the end of the Trump administration. It continued by stating that all records created by presidents must be turned up to the National Archives at the end of their administrations.

The Supreme Court earlier this month refused Trump's bid to seal presidential records after the committee and Trump had been involved in a legal struggle over data for months, according to the Insider. The court records are the latest move in the committee's ongoing investigation, which includes subpoenas to Trump associates and administration officials who communicated with him in the days and months leading up to the attack.

The committee has called several members of Trump's inner circle to appear

The committee has called several members of Trump's inner circle to appear, including former adviser Stephen Bannon, personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and his daughter Ivanka Trump. The committee was also able to collect Eric Trump's cell phone records in recent months, according to Insider. In the meanwhile, the House committee investigating the US Capitol insurgency subpoenaed more than a dozen people on Friday for allegedly falsely announcing Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in seven states.

