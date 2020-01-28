Catalonia Leader Quim Torra Stripped Of Voting Rights, Sparks Protests

Catalonia's parliament on January 27 stripped Quim Torra, the head of the pro-independence government of his rights as a regional lawmaker. According to international media reports, Torra will now be unable to vote in parliament, however, he will still remain the head of the Catalan government. The parliament's speaker, Roger Torrent also reportedly said that he will be seeking ways to overturn the decision made by the Spanish court.

Many of Torra's supporters were angered by the announcement. Several even scuffed with the police outside the assembly.

However, there have been no reported arrests or injuries during the protests. Several hundred people waved Catalan flags to protest the decision on the strip of Torra of his rights as a lawmaker.

The decision to strip Torra's rights came after a Catalan court barred him last month from public office for 18 months for disobedience. According to reports, he was found guilty of refusing to remove the yellow ribbons (used by separatists calling for the Spanish government to free several imprisoned politicians and activists) from public buildings. The symbols had been reportedly displayed during Spain's general election in April, which violated the country's strict rules on campaigning.

Catalonia unilaterally declared its independence from Spain in 2017 following a referendum which reportedly prompted the Spanish government to impose direct rule from Madrid. After the imposition, new elections were held in which pro-independence parties won a majority in the parliament. Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez is yet to attend a meeting in Barcelona to set the agenda for negotiations to address Catalonia's independence drive.

Former Catalan Police goes on trial

Josep Lluis Trapero, former police chief of Catalonia on January 20 also went on trial over his role in the region's failed independence bid in 2017. Reports suggest that shortly after the October 27 referendum was passed in the Catalan Parliament in 2017, Trapero was dismissed along with the Catalan government and direct rule was imposed from the central government in Madrid.

According to reports, Josep, who was the head of Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force at the time of 2017 protests is accused of "total passivity" by state prosecutors. Prosecutors have said that during the October 1 independence referendum, Mossos under Trapero's watch did not respond while Spain's national police led the violent crackdown to stop voters.

