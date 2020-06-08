US CDC Monitoring Protests Closely As Risk Of Mass Transmission Looms Large

The United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on June 7 said that it is closely monitoring the protests happening across the country over the killing of George Floyd as large gatherings impose a huge risk of transmission. CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund in a statement on Sunday said that people gathering in large numbers make it difficult to maintain social distancing guidelines which may put others at risk of contracting coronavirus.

However, CDC also said that it is too early to know what effect the protests will have on the country's COVID-19 response. Earlier last week CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield at a House Appropriations hearing said that protesters should consider getting tested for COVID-19 as there is a high risk of transmission in metropolitan areas, where most of the demonstrations have been taking place. Redfield also advised authorities against using chemical agents such as tear gas because it can cause protesters to cough.

US protests

The United States is witnessing widespread protests over the killing of an unarmed African-American man George Floyd by a white police officer late last month. The protests that initially started in the United States later spread to other countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Australia. Protesters are demanding reforms in policing and an end in racial profiling of people based on the colour of their skin.

(Image Credit: AP)