CDS General Rawat Meets US Maj Gen Brunson In Washington To Discuss Defence Cooperation

While visiting Joint Base Lewis-McChord, a military station in Washington, India's CDS (Chief of Defence Staff) General Bipin Rawat, met with US Army Major General Xavier T Brunson, Commanding General, I Corps, on September 29 to discuss bilateral defence cooperation.

The Indian Army took to Twitter and mentioned the meeting with the caption, "General Bipin Rawat #CDS is on a visit to #US. #CDS visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord #JBLM, #Washington and also discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation with Major General Xavier T. Brunson, Commanding General, I Corps, #USArmy."

India-US defence cooperation

'India is essential to accomplish our common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Political-Military Affairs (PM) Bureau, in collaboration with interagency partners, promotes the United States-India defence trade relationship and larger security alliance,' according to a statement released by Bureau of Political-Military affairs, US.

It further read, "The United States named India as a Major Defense Partner in 2016. In accordance with this designation, India was elevated to Strategic Trade Authorization tier 1 status in 2018, granting India license-free access to a wide variety of military and dual-use technologies regulated by the Department of Commerce. With the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications, Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), and Industrial Security Agreement (ISA) currently in place, US-India defense trade collaboration is expanding."

CDS General Bipin Rawat had visited Russia last week

General Rawat met with Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov last week to discuss bilateral defence concerns. General Bipin Rawat was in Russia for a two-day visit. He attended a meeting of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.

