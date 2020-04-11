Celebrity Attorney Michael Avenatti Released From Prison For 90 Days Amid COVID-19 Scare

After seeking release from federal prison last month citing the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Michael Avenatti has now been freed from jail for at least 90 days on April 11. According to international media reports, the celebrity attorney, who was convicted of extorting millions from sportswear giant Nike, is now out of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan to prevent the risk of contracting coronavirus in jail. Avenatti’s attorney reportedly said that his client was more vulnerable to the pandemic as was treated with pneumonia six months ago.

International media outlets reported that Avenatti will now spend at least 14 days at a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility in isolation to ensure that he is not infected with COVID-19 which has spread to over 503,177 people in the United States and taken at least 18,761 lives. The celebrity attorney will remain in home confinement at his friend’s home in Los Angeles after he finishes his quarantine period of two weeks. However, he will not be allowed to use the internet for the time he is out of prison. Along with facing criminal trials in New York next month and Los Angeles in May, Avenatti is currently awaiting a June sentencing after his conviction of extorting $25 million from Nike.

Read - Avenatti Asks Judge To Nix Nike Jury Verdict Or OK New Trial

Read - Avenatti Cites Coronavirus Threat In Seeking Jail Release

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 104,775 lives worldwide as of April 11. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,722,429 people. Out of the total infections, 389,292 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - Avenatti Lawyer To Put Stormy Daniels' Credibility On Trial

Read - Jury Deliberations Start In Michael Avenatti Extortion Trial

(Image Source: AP)