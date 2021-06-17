Last Updated:

'Cheating' Or 'smart Work'?: Joe Biden Spotted Using 'cheat Sheets' At Summit With Putin

US President Joe Biden appeared to be using ‘cheat sheets’ during his meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on June 16 as all eyes were on the summit.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Joe Biden

IMAGE: Twitter/AP


US President Joe Biden appeared to be using ‘cheat sheets’ during his meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on June 16. All eyes were on the high-stakes US-Russia summit with both leaders having a range of topics to discuss but Biden seemed to be hiding his notes from Putin as they met in the 18th-century villa in Switzerland. A former KGB agent, Russian President and Biden sat on the opposite sides of a small table inside Villa la Grange in Geneva with a hodgepodge of journalists recording the scene. The 78-year-old US leader peered at his paper before finally tucking it into an inside pocket of his suit jacket. 

The scene unfolded as the two leaders reportedly rarely made any eye contact during the introductory remarks that were also interrupted with American reporters and Russian security personnel’s confrontation. While the chaotic introduction even led to speculation that Biden trusts Putin because he appeared to nod at the question, in the aftermath of the hours-long summit, netizens reacted to Biden using ‘cheat sheets.’ While some of them called it Biden “working smart” others did not laud him for bringing cards to his highly-anticipated, first in-person meet with Putin. One of the internet users mocked Biden and said ‘he is napping.’

READ | Biden, Putin discuss ambassadors, nuclear weapons and more

 

Biden confuses Syria with Libya

Using 'cheat sheets' while meeting with Putin is not the only instance involving US President that caught the internet's attention. Biden met with Putin while ending his eight-day first overseas trip to Europe that involved Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit as well. However, Biden appeared to confuse Syria with Libya while discussing ways of working with Russia during a press conference on June 13 at Group of Seven (G7).  

READ | Biden abroad: Pitching America to welcoming if wary allies

The 78-year-old spoke about working with Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide economic assistance to the people of Libya. His mix-up of both the nations resulted in several confused glances at the press conference during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England. While Biden somewhat faced criticism on the internet, the White House later brushed off the confusion and confirmed that US President was talking about Syria the middle eastern country where Russia and the United States are involved in a civil war. 

READ | Putin-Biden Summit: Russian Prez cites 'disorder' of BLM protests, questions Jan 6 arrests

IMAGE: Twitter/AP

READ | Biden returns to US after Putin meeting
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND