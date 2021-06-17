'Cheating' Or 'smart Work'?: Joe Biden Spotted Using 'cheat Sheets' At Summit With Putin

US President Joe Biden appeared to be using ‘cheat sheets’ during his meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on June 16. All eyes were on the high-stakes US-Russia summit with both leaders having a range of topics to discuss but Biden seemed to be hiding his notes from Putin as they met in the 18th-century villa in Switzerland. A former KGB agent, Russian President and Biden sat on the opposite sides of a small table inside Villa la Grange in Geneva with a hodgepodge of journalists recording the scene. The 78-year-old US leader peered at his paper before finally tucking it into an inside pocket of his suit jacket.

Nothing says leader like a senile presidential imposter looking lost with a stack of giant cheat sheets in his hand during a meeting with Putin. #Biden pic.twitter.com/Yu2xI2c5rP — Anton Chigurh (@AntonCh81389079) June 16, 2021

The scene unfolded as the two leaders reportedly rarely made any eye contact during the introductory remarks that were also interrupted with American reporters and Russian security personnel’s confrontation. While the chaotic introduction even led to speculation that Biden trusts Putin because he appeared to nod at the question, in the aftermath of the hours-long summit, netizens reacted to Biden using ‘cheat sheets.’ While some of them called it Biden “working smart” others did not laud him for bringing cards to his highly-anticipated, first in-person meet with Putin. One of the internet users mocked Biden and said ‘he is napping.’

One news article headline “Biden brings out the cheat sheets again” as he talks with Putin. Hell, I would hope Biden brought notes !!! Shows he has a plan and is very competent!!! — Mountain Gal (@hindman_e) June 16, 2021

Nothing says strength and competence like Flash Cards. https://t.co/bTk83K0GwA — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) June 16, 2021

For 2.5 years, we heard nonstop that Pres. Trump was a Russian agent who was soft on #Putin. So far, Biden has hurt American energy while allowing Russian energy interests to flourish, as well as showing up to a meeting with Putin using cheat sheets and getting nothing... — UMontanaRepublicans (@GOPGrizzly) June 16, 2021

I want a President that is intelligent and organized.

Notes are a good thing. — Marc Bigheart (@BigheartMarc) June 16, 2021

Sure, notes are fine, but be realistic about his mental decline....it is concerning and must be aknowledged and monitored. — Joe momma (@BuzzelFuzzel) June 16, 2021

It's called notes and being prepared.



Don't be idiots, anyone smart works this way. — PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) June 16, 2021

It isn't cheating when it is the norm. Did you describe Trump as having a cheat sheet when he carried notes with him? — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) June 16, 2021

"Cheat" is what he does — lcolumbo (@lcolumbo) June 16, 2021

The man was prepared! As opposed to this: pic.twitter.com/wv2cTkxK3h — Jeanette Wear a mask. Thank you Georgia! 🌊 🇺🇸 (@Deja_Great) June 16, 2021

Biden confuses Syria with Libya

Using 'cheat sheets' while meeting with Putin is not the only instance involving US President that caught the internet's attention. Biden met with Putin while ending his eight-day first overseas trip to Europe that involved Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit as well. However, Biden appeared to confuse Syria with Libya while discussing ways of working with Russia during a press conference on June 13 at Group of Seven (G7).

The 78-year-old spoke about working with Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide economic assistance to the people of Libya. His mix-up of both the nations resulted in several confused glances at the press conference during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England. While Biden somewhat faced criticism on the internet, the White House later brushed off the confusion and confirmed that US President was talking about Syria the middle eastern country where Russia and the United States are involved in a civil war.

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses Syria with Libya THREE TIMES. pic.twitter.com/8iewTindfr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021

