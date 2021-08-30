Last Updated:

Chicago Couple Sends ₹1700 Bill To The No-shows At Their Wedding; Sparks Online Debate

A Chicago couple went viral on the Internet after mailing an invoice of $240 to the wedding guests who RSVP'd 'Yes' but didn't show up.

Chicago couple

@Dedra Simmons, @Septimbur Petty- Facebook Image


A Chicago couple went viral on the Internet after mailing an invoice to the wedding guests who RSVP'd 'Yes' but didn't show up. The charge is $240 (₹17,622) to cover the expenses of the couple. On social media, Doug Simmons, 44, and Dedra Simmons, 43, have gotten both acclaim and criticism for sending the invoice. According to The New York Post, the couple married at the Royalton Negril Resort & Spa in Jamaica.

On August 23, Doug Simmons took to Facebook and shared the invoice. The post was shared by almost 6,000 netizens. He wrote the caption, "Don’t be offended when I send this invoice to you. It’s gonna look something like this. I’ll be sending it via email and certified mail just in case you ain’t get the email.[sic]" One Twitter user shared the image on Twitter writing, "I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before lol[sic]".  

Post sparked a debate among netizens

The daring move ignited a heated online debate about whether the couple's missive was nasty or completely deserved. The no-shows were given a one-month payment deadline from August 18, according to the invoice that many Twitter users suspected was a forgery. The invoice was sent by the once-anonymous newlyweds whose Royalton Negril Resort & Spa wedding in Jamaica reportedly cost $120 per person.

The no shows devastated the couple

When contacted by The New York Post, the groom said that he was "a little petty" at times but that he was not some trivial person who is going to bill somebody. Simmons, a Chi-Town small business entrepreneur, emphasised that it's not about the money. The no-shows at his and his new bride's hard-earned fantasy wedding, which drew over 100 guests, devastated them and made them feel insulted. Doug Simmons told the tabloid that he asked the guests if they could attend the destination wedding several times. Even after guaranteeing him that they would be there, some attendees failed to show up without so much as a phone call or text. The pair claim that the no-shows have harmed and mistreated them. It's another matter if they would follow through on their request. The duo stated that they accept payments through Zelle and PayPal.

(Image- @Dedra Simmons, @Septimbur Petty/ Facebook)

