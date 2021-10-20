China Claims US 'hyping' Threat Theory In Pursuit Of Absolute Power

China has said that senior United States officials, as well as the Western media, have hyped the so-called “nuclear threat” from Beijing despite the Asian country’s clarification. After the media reports stated that China tested a “hypersonic missile test in August,” US had expressed concerns, however, Beijing dismissed the report as inaccurate. Now, the Chinese stooge Global Times quoted the Chinese Foreign Ministry saying on Tuesday that the US was hyping the “China threat theory” in the pursuit of absolute security and expansion of military power.

Global Times quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin speaking at the regular press conference, noting that Beijing firmly opposed America’s act of hyping the ‘China threat theory’. He added that China had always insisted on a defensive nuclear strategy and hence, it would not start an arms race with any other nation. Wang said, “China's military development is meant to safeguard its legitimate national security interests, and the growth of China's strength equals the growth of strength for peace.”

US 'concerned' over reports of China's Hypersonic missile test

The United States on Monday said that it was “very concerned” about China’s development of hypersonic technology. As per The Guardian report, the US disarmament ambassador, Robert Wood told the reporters in Geneva, “We are very concerned by what China has been doing on the hypersonic front,” after reports stated the Beijing had launched a hypersonic missile with nuclear capacity. It is pertinent to mention that the White House's remark come amid Beijing and Washington's attempt to normalise their ties in recent weeks with a series of meetings.

The Financial Times (FT) had reported on Saturday, 16 October that China launched a nuclear-capable missile in August that travelled across the Earth at low orbit before narrowly missing its target. Citing multiple sources, FT claimed that the hypersonic missile was carried by a Long March rocket. It also added that Beijing’s test of the missile circling the Earth was kept a secret. In the wake of the media report, Wood told the reporters, “We just don’t know how we can defend against that type of technology. Neither does China or Russia.”

However, China has dismissed the FT report and called it inaccurate. Beijing, as per the report, has also stated that the exercise was a test of reusable technology that could further reduce the cost of launching the spacecraft. Responding to the report, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told the reporters at a regular press briefing, “According to my understanding, this test is a routine spacecraft test, used to test a reusable spacecraft technology...This could provide a convenient and cheap way for humans to use space for peaceful purposes.”

