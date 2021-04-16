China Raises Concerns Over US Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Slams 'zero Sum Mindset'

China on April 15 raised concerns over United States’ decision to pull out its remaining 2,500 troops from war-stricken Afghanistan by the 9/11 terror attacks anniversary. Beijing said that Washington should accommodate the legitimate security concerns of the regional nations in order to prevent “terrorist forces” from taking advantage of the crisis situation in Afghanistan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also slammed the US for linking US troop withdrawal with enhancing focus on the ‘threats’ posed by China. Lijian told a press briefing that the battle against terrorism is in the common interest of all parties including US and China.

"The current security situation in Afghanistan is still complex and grim and the problem of terrorism is far from being solved. Foreign troops stationed in Afghanistan should withdraw in a responsible and orderly manner to ensure a smooth transition in Afghanistan and to avoid terrorist forces from taking advantage of the chaos," Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here while responding to questions on US troops pullout plan.

"The US is the biggest external factor affecting the issue of Afghanistan... It must take full responsibility for preserving the outcomes of Afghanistan's peaceful construction and reconstruction and accommodate legitimate security concerns of the countries in the region," he said.

China slammed ‘zero-sum mindset’ of US

Further, while answering questions about the US mentioning China threats as one of the reasons for the pullout of troops from Afghanistan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the reasoning reflects Washington’s ‘zero-sum mindset’. He said, “This reflects deep-rooted zero-sum mindset from the Cold War which is detrimental to mutual trust between the two countries and it is not conducive to cooperation and coordination on international and regional issues.”

"We have to emphasise that the political solution to Afghanistan and early realisation of peace and stability in the country and the fight against terrorism are in the common interest of all parties concerned, including China and the US and are also common aspiration of the international community," he said.

