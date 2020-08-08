Trump Says China Wants To See Him Lose Election To 'sleepy Joe Biden'

On August 7, the US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack against his Democratic presidential contender, saying, China would "love" to have him lose the election to "sleepy Joe Biden". Speaking at a press conference, Trump said “If Joe Biden was president China would own our country.” Further, he added, that China would “dream” to rule the United Staes of America.

Trump’s warnings come in view of China’s recent critical response to the US administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and China’s Houston consulate shutdown, recently. Further, a top US counter-intelligence official warned that China was expanding efforts for Trump to lose in the 2020 November presidential election. Director of the National Counter-intelligence and Security Centre, Bill Evanina, said in a statement that China viewed US President Trump as “unpredictable”, and the US assessed that the People’s Republic wouldn’t want President Trump to win re-election.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a news conference https://t.co/IkaqkcJtpR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 7, 2020

Read: Trump: Watching 'closely' Foreign Election Threats

Read: Trump: Bedminster Audience Is 'peaceful Protest'

China “a bigger threat”

When asked by the reporters about intelligence report at a news conference, Trump called China “a bigger threat” and rejected Russia’s meddling to denigrate former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump said at the press conference that the last person Russia wanted to witness in the oval office was Donald Trump because nobody’s been tougher on Russia than he had. Further, responding to Evanina’s statement that Russia, China, and Iran were attempting to sway voters, he lashed out, saying, “I don’t care what anybody says” but Iran would “love” to see his Presidency lose. He added, if he won, he would "make deals with Iran very quickly".

"If and when we win, we will make deals with North Korea very quickly. If I did not win the elections in 2016, our country would have been in war with North Korea. We actually have a relation with North Korea," Trump added. Further, speaking about the mail-in ballots Trump said, “The biggest risk we have is mail-in ballots because with the mail-in ballots it is much easier for a foreign power— whether it is Russia, China, Iran or North Korea—to forge ballots.”

Read: States Ask That Trump’s District Drawing Order Be Stopped

Read: Trump Talks On Stalled Virus Relief, Lebanon Aid