A woman from China has been sentenced to eight months imprisonment in a federal court on November 25 for trespassing a resort owned by US President Donald Trump. She is charged with bluffing the resort staff to enter the property with a bag full of electronics. Reports suggest that she might pose an intelligence threat to the US government. Trump's resort named Mar-a-Lago is situated in Palm Beach, Florida and has a quite rich history attached to it.

The woman is a businesswoman from China named Yujing Zhang, 33, who was found guilty in September of lying to a federal officer and trespassing at the Palm Beach resort by a US District Court 12-member jury in Fort Lauderdale after a two-day trial in which she chose to represent herself. She was found guilty on both counts. Since then she has already served seven and a half months of the eight-month sentence. Back in September, she was also sentenced to two years of supervised release. As per reports, the woman appeared confused and distracted, shuffling through stacks of papers and taking long pauses before responding to questions during the court proceedings. US District Judge Roy Altman said at the court that Zhang's English wasn't fluent yet he believed that she understood more than she posed not to.

"I know full well that you understand what I am saying to you both in English and in Mandarin. You are trying to play games, " said the judge in September at the court.

Zhang presumed to be spy

Zhang was arrested in March this year and was accused of being a Chinese spy. The police found two passports, four mobile phones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive and a thumb drive amongst her belongings which she was carrying while trespassing the resort. On further search, they found more electronics in her hotel room along $8,000 in cash yet the charges of espionage have not been approved by both courts. Zhang has denied all charges and said that she had followed 'instructions' and visited the hotel. She will be deported to China after serving her jail sentence.

