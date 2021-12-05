Chris Cuomo Fired From CNN Over His Role In Brother Andrew's Sexual Assault Case

Popular US anchor Chris Cuomo has been “terminated” by CNN after new revelations emerged that he helped his brother, ex-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, while he was battling sexual harassment allegations. In a statement, CNN said that the decision was taken after additional information had emerged over the extent of Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his older brother’s defence. The US media outlet also said that a “respected law firm” had been hired to investigate Chris’ efforts to help his politician brother fight allegations of sexual harassment.

But while the review is in process, “new information has come to light” leading to the network terminating Chris Cuomo’s contract, “effectively immediately”. “Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate,” CNN said.

Following the news of his termination on Saturday, Chris said that he was disappointed and it was not how he wanted his time at CNN to end. In a Twitter statement, the 51-year-old prime time host expressed regret for his part in the scandal. However, he also asserted that he was only helping his brother, who was forced to resign in August to avoid impeachment over the allegations.

“Let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work,” Chris said.

Chris Cuomo's role in Andrew Cuomo's scandal

The popular anchor had worked for CNN since 2013. He became one of its most recognisable presenters, most recently leading CNN’s coverage of the 2020 US presidential election. However, on November 30, Chris was suspended from the media outlet after the New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and other documents that shed new light on Chris’ involvement with his brother’s defence.

The documents released by NY AG Letitia James showed that Chris continuously pressed the governor’s staff to let him play a larger role in his brother’s defence. Incriminating texts were disclosed that revealed that the TV host had far more extensive input in Andrew Cuomo’s political machinations than he admitted. It showed that Chris was essentially working as an unpaid aide to older brother Andrew.

Overall, information made public by the New York attorney general’s office outlined much more serious allegations of using his contacts and resources in defence of his brother’s case. It also showed that the anchor helped his brother’s office craft official statements in response to the accuser’s allegation. Therefore, with information in the texts and documents pointing to a serious breach of CNN standards, Chris was notified of his termination on Saturday.

