CIA Didn't Verbally Brief Donald Trump On Russian Bounty Reports: US NSA

US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said that President Donald Trump was not verbally briefed on Russian bounty reports because of a lack of confidence in the intelligence inputs. In an interview with Fox News, O’Brien said that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) briefer decided against briefing the President since it was unverified intelligence.

Later at the White House, the NSA reiterated that the CIA officer who serves as the President’s briefer chose not to tell Trump about reports that suggested Russian military intelligence unit had offered incentives to Taliban-linked militants to kill US troops because she didn't have the confidence in the intelligence.

“We get raw intelligence and tactical intelligence every day, hundreds of pieces of intelligence come in every day, thousands of pieces of intelligence come in a week," said O’Brien.

“She made that call and, you know what, I think she made the right call, so I'm not going to criticise her. And knowing the facts that I know now, I stand behind that call," he added.

O’Brien’s claim of no verbal briefing left room for speculations whether the US President was handed a written briefing. Earlier, the NSA had lambasted government officials for leaking classified information on alleged bounties. He said that the actions of government officials who “betray the trust of the people” of the United States by leaking classified information endanger national security.

“No matter the motivation, there is never a justification for such conduct,” said O’Brien in a statement.

'Fake news'

However, Russia has dismissed the media reports of the alleged involvement of its military intelligence unit in contract killings of US troops in Afghanistan, calling it “another piece of fake news”. In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the ministry said that the report demonstrates “low intellectual abilities” of US intelligence “propagandists”.

“Nevertheless, what else could be expected from the intelligence agency that has failed miserably in the 20-year-long war in Afghanistan," the statement read.

