Club Q Patron Who Helped Stop Colorado Shooter Said He 'wanted To Save The Family I Found'

During a fatal shooting at a gay bar in the US state of Colorado last weekend, a US Navy member who was hurt while attempting to stop further injuries made his first public remarks on Sunday. Referring to the incident, he "simply wanted to save the family that I found." According to The Guardian report, Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James released a statement through Centura Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, where he has been recovering from unidentified wounds sustained during the assault.

James said, “If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person," NBC News reported.

Colorado club shooting

It is pertinent to mention that James has been recovering from gunshot wounds sustained on November 19 at Club Q in Colorado Springs, where 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, is charged with the killing of five people and injuring 16 others while using a weapon that police believe to be a copy of the Colt AR-15, a semi-automatic long gun designed originally for use on the battlefield.

According to police and prosecutors, Aldrich has been detained on suspicion of murder and bias-related assault. Eventually, formal charges are anticipated.

Besides James, there was an Army veteran named Rich Fierro who helped him to take down the shooter. As Fierro repeatedly attacked the gunman with a handgun that the shooter carried into the bar, James reportedly placed a rifle out of the shooter's reach.

James said, “Thankfully, we are a family and family looks after one another”, The Guardian reported.

Furthermore, customers of Club Q have claimed that although the club provided them with a sense of belonging and celebration, the shooting made them question their sense of security.

James opens up about Colorado club shooting incident

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the shooting suspect, was clearly hurt when he made his first court appearance on Wednesday. His detention without bail was mandated. Aldrich had remained silent about the shooting incident, and no official charges have been brought.

In addition to this, as per James, “I want to support everyone who has known the pain and loss that have been all too common these past few years.” He added, “My thoughts are with those we lost on Nov 19, and those who are still recovering from their injuries.” James further advised the young LGBTQ people to have courage. He also noted, “Your family is out there. You are loved and valued. So when you come out of the closet, come out swinging.”

Meanwhile, the first openly gay governor of the United States, Jared Polis of Colorado, appeared on television to support tightening licensing requirements for semiautomatic weapons, enhancing mental health services, and making better use of red flag laws that allow courts to take weapons away from dangerous individuals who are experiencing mental health crises.

