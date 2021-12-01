CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo 'indefinitely' For Helping Brother Andrew In Sexual Assault Case

In a move that shocked the American cable news network, CNN on Tuesday ‘indefinitely’ suspended popular anchor Chris Cuomo after new revelations emerged that he has a role in using media contacts in relation with his brother, the former New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual-assault allegation case.

The decision came just a day after a trove of documents was released by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James that revealed that Chris used his contacts to find more information on the New York governor's accusers and consulted with various sources to help the elder brother former New York governor Andrew Cuomo with resources much more than was known by the network previously, New York Attorney General’s transcripts from the testimony, and emails cited by the US broadcasters revealed.

"When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by CNN."But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second,” he added. The documents show a greater level of involvement in his brother's effort, he said.

Anchor conveyed testimonies of accusers to NY Gov, his brother

The documents detailed CNN anchor’s efforts to help his brother by conveying the testimonies of the accusers to his brother in the ongoing sexual harassment scandal that helped the investigator frame responses. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions," CNN said in a statement on Tuesday, after it dismissed the popular media personality. “As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluations,” the channel stated.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo appeared on the network’s most-watched ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ that aired every weeknight at 9 pm ET. The anchor, against the channel’s policy, has also earlier brought his brother New York governor on his show during the initial outbreak of the pandemic when New York turned epicentre garnering huge viewership. It was, however, not the programming choice, sources told another prominent American network Newsmax. In one series of March 2021 text messages cited by CBS News, the former governor's younger brother provided assistance to Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s aide to draft critical notes on statements released on his brother’s behalf. According to CBS, Chris told the then-governor what he"should have said” insisting “let me help with the prep.”

Chris Cuomo acknowledged talking to his brother

In his August shows, Chris Cuomo had told his viewers that he would not report on his brother’s sexual scandal case, and had asserted that he had never tried to influence the coverage and “do the right thing.” Chris, however, had acknowledged talking to his brother whilst the probe was ongoing as well as ‘offering advise’, a claim that also drove his dismissal from the channel. Information made public by the New York attorney general’s office outlines much more serious allegations of using his contacts and resources in defense of his brother’s case. Chris, as per reports, appears to be acting as a strategist on behalf of the governor. A second hour of "Anderson Cooper 360" aired in Chris' place on Tuesday night.