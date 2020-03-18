Coronavirus Outbreak: Around 8 Million Residents In California Asked To Shelter In Place

The Sonoma County reportedly joined nine other Northern California counties on March 17 and ordered its residents to shelter in place in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to international media reports, the restrictions will go into effect at midnight of March 18 and will be in place until April 7. The restrictions will also be affecting approximately eight million residents in the region.

According to the new order, it will restrict residents’ activity, travel, and business functions to only the most basic and essential needs. Sonoma county’s interim health officer, Dr Sundari Mase reportedly said that the authorities are taking the ‘proactive action’ to curtail the spread of the virus. Currently, the United States has more than 6,500 confirmed cases and the deadly virus has also claimed more than 100 lives.

READ: Masks, Gloves Don't Stop Coronavirus Spread: Experts

Along with Sonoma County, other counties including, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin Monterey, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Carla and Santa Cruz has also ordered similar restrictions. Santa Carla County Health Officer Sara Cody reportedly said that that decision is ‘exponentially difficult’, however, she further added that a regional approach is necessary. Although, as per reports, grocery stores, gas stations, banks and food delivery services will remain open. Mass transit will also reportedly stay open, but it is only to be used for travel to and from essential services.

READ: Iran Bans Persian New Year Fire Festival Celebrations Amid Coronavirus Scare

Europe travel ban

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus US President Donald Trump has also announced that all travellers from Europe to the US will be suspended for the next 30 days. In a televised address to the nation, Trump said the decision was made in order to 'keep away new cases from entering our shores'. However, he also said that the restrictions will not apply to the Inter Kingdom.

Meanwhile, at a conference in Geneva, WHO Director-General said that the best way to combat the unprecedented outbreak of the deadly virus for all countries is to ramp up their testing programs. Tedros said that the ‘simple message’ he has for all countries is ‘test, test, test’. He further added that the countries will remain unsuccessful to tackle the pandemic if they fail to test all suspected cases and remain ‘blindfolded’.

READ: Rishi Sunak Unveils 330-billion Pound Rescue Package In Coronavirus Fight

READ: As Coronavirus Grounds Global Airlines, Top US Official Says 'it's Worse That 9/11'