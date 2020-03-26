The Debate
Coronavirus: Trump Congratulates America For Unanimous Senate Approval Of $2 Tn Aid Plan

US News

US President Donald Trump congratulated the people of the US for overwhelming bipartisan support for the $2 trillion stimulus package amid coronavirus pandemic.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

After US Senate approved a historic $2 trillion stimulus package to boost the reeling economy due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump boasted about the unanimous decision on social media. Taking to Twitter, Trump congratulated the people of the United States of America for overwhelming bipartisan support during the public health crisis.

Read: Trump Slams WHO For Allegedly Siding With China On Coronavirus Crisis

Voting in House

The legislation will now go to the Democrats-controlled House of Representatives, expected to be convened on March 2, for a vote. Once the House approves the bill, it will be quickly sent to the President for his signature. The bill provides for $250 billion for direct payments to individuals and families and $350 billion in small business loans.

Ahead of the voting in Senate, Trump had said he was confident that the Democrats will do the “right thing”. He added that Democrats and Republicans were working together to get close to a “fair deal” to help the people of the United States.

Read: WHO 'very Much' Sided With China On Coronavirus: Trump

The United States has reported over 68,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,037 people have lost their lives to the deadly infection. During a press briefing on March 24, Trump said that the federal government is distributing more than 8 million N95 respirators, 14 million surgical masks. He said that administration is using every resource at its disposal to acquire and distribute critical medical supplies.

Read: Use G20 Summit To Coordinate Global Response To COVID-19: Senators To Trump

Read: Trump’s Push To Open Economy Could Come At Cost Of Lives

First Published:
COMMENT
