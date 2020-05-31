Coronavirus Outbreak: US Records 960 More Deaths, Taking Total To 103,781

As major theme parks, including Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World, prepare to reopen, the United States as of May 30 recorded at least 960 fatalities from the novel coronavirus in less than 24 hours. This climbed the total death toll to 105,557 as major states relax restrictions. As many as 1,816,820 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 have been registered so far, as the US remains one of the hardest-hit countries from the pandemic worldwide, the Baltimore-based school reported.

As per the updated report on the death toll, several states recorded a spike in the tally in the last 24 hours. In the state of Minnesota, an increase of 30 deaths was registered, the last day, raising the total to 1,026. Of those, 837 were residents of long-term care facilities, officials said. The state, lately going through the violent unrest as demonstrators flock the streets, went over the 24,000 marks in total COVID-19 cases, after 659 tested positive as of May 29, as per local media reports. Further, hundreds were infected in the state of South Carolina as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced in statement 266 new cases and four additional deaths.

Read: Brazil Leader Wants Football Back Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Read: Houston Mayor Says George Floyd’s Body Will Return To Hometown

Trump blames US deaths on China, WHO

Earlier, on May 30, US President Donald Trump announced in a press conference that the US was terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO), saying, the organization totally failed to respond to the coronavirus because China took its “total control”. Trump's decision comes as the US blamed China for crossing over 100,000 deaths mark in the country as well as "million lives worldwide" in a national address. Trump alleged while speaking at a press briefing that China’s “cover-up” of the severity of the pandemic instigated a global health crisis that has infected over 6 million people globally and claimed nearly 371,006 lives.

At New York's Times Square, a death clock known as the "Trump Death Clock" has been installed on a newly erected billboard that shows the number of US coronavirus deaths, as per a local media report. Installed on the roof of a Times Square building, the clock counted 105,557 deaths in the US, the highest in the world.

Read: Canada's Mackenzie Tour Canceled Amid Virus Restrictions

Read: Yemen Gov Denies It Failed To Report Virus Cases

(Image Credit: AP)