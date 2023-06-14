Corrupt Sitting President: Trump Attacks Biden In First Speech After Court Appearance

Why you’re reading this: Former United States (US) President Donald Trump made his first public speech after his court appearance in Miami where he pled 'not guilty' to various felony charges accusing him of endangering the nation's national security. During his address, Trump labelled the incumbent US president Joe Biden "the most corrupt president in history" as he accuses the current administration of political persecution which he described as "something straight out of a fascist or a communist nation".

Why It Matters:

- What was supposed to be a court appearance, was turned into a political campaign event by the former president as Trump accused the Biden administration of 'election interference'.

- Trump delivered the remarks in a speech after arriving back at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"Today we witness the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. The very sad thing to watch, a corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty," said Donald Trump

"This is called election interference and yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election. More importantly, it's a political persecution, like something straight out of a fascist or a communist nation. This day will go down in infamy and Joe Biden will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our country, but perhaps even more importantly, the president, who, together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits and Marxists, tried to destroy American democracy," he continued.

This was the former president's first speech since pleading not guilty to 37 charges of keeping classified documents and blocking the government’s efforts to get them back. News helicopters thumped overhead as the sun set over the rolling greens at Bedminster.

The arrival of Trump’s motorcade was met with cheers. Many people rushed to get pictures. Several hundred supporters and club members were packed onto a patio, many wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats.

Guests included former Justice Department official Kash Patel, former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik and MyPillow businessman and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, reported AP. Lindell said he was at the event “to support our real president, Donald Trump,” and “there was nothing done with any malicious intent at all.” He added that he considers the indictment “a blessing” because he thinks it will drive Trump’s poll numbers up.

This is a breaking story. This copy will be updated.