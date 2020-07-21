COVID-19: UN Congress Negotiates $70 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package For Schools

More than $70 billion coronavirus relief package is being negotiated by the GOP which includes payroll tax cut as well as state and local government aid to help in reopening plans for the schools. Senate Republicans said that despite opposition from within the party, the bill lists President Donald Trump's key priorities of funding schools so that they resume the classrooms this fall. In a televised interview, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that over $70 billion has already been authorized to execute with Congress by President Trump.

Funds will help enact measures that would keep the classrooms and the children safe, Meadows said in an interview on television. The bill, which is the fifth coronavirus relief legislation is being introduced despite pushback from key Republican players, he revealed. Further, as per local reports, on July 21 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Mark Meadows will hold a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for the talks on last relief bills to be introduced ahead of November elections. Clashes on the GOP’s proposal can come about, as earlier, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa expressed discontent on the payroll tax cut.

As per another US media report, the bill has created a gaping drift and daunting opinions between the White House and Republicans. Additionally, it was reported that while Congress had only three weeks in hand to write the bill ahead of summer recess adjournment, the divide between the two parties could make approval a challenge. However, when questioned about the negotiations in meeting with Meadows and top GOP senators and whether the funds on the bill would exceed the current proposed package, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a televised interview that it was a “good guess” and it’s “lots of money”.

Trump threatens to defund schools

While the relief bill aims to support the reopening plans for the classrooms, the looming doubts remain on whether the resumption will largely be virtual or in-person. Earlier, taking a more apparent stance on reopening the schools, President Trump tweeted, “The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open.” Trump urged that the classrooms resume as usual or he would defund the schools that projected reluctance. In this regard, some GOP senators involved in the bill proposal objected to linking the package with the “reopening” of the schools.

SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

... and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020

