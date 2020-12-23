COVID-19: Top US Doctor Fauci Receives Vaccine, Says 'I Feel Confidence In Safety'

Dr Anthony Fauci, who is US’ top infectious disease expert, on December 22 received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine alongside other senior officials. In a televised event at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Fauci rolled up his sleeve and said that he was taking the initial dose as a “symbol” to the rest of the country that he feels confident in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine developed by Moderna. Further, the scientist also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated so that there could be a “veil of protection” over the country.

Fauci said, “What we're seeing now is the culmination of years of research which have led to a phenomenon that has truly been unprecedented. And that is to go from the realization that we're dealing with a new pathogen, a virus that was described in January of this year, to less than one year later to have vaccines that are going into the arms of so many people, including myself”.

He added, “I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we could have a veil of protection over this country, that would end this pandemic”.

Folks—Dr Anthony Fauci just got the vaccine. 👀



Enough is enough. Take your #COVID19 vaccine. Help save your community. That is all. pic.twitter.com/BfzIRlk8LW — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 23, 2020

US govt officials receive vaccine shot

On Tuesday, Fauci received his first shot of the two-dose regimen along with NIH Director Dr Francis Collins and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Each official received the vaccine co-developed by NIH and Massachusetts drugmaker Moderna. Before them, other members of Congress and other top government officials, including US President-elect Joe Biden and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezalso received the jab.

Biden received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine at a hospital in Newark, Delaware. The vaccination process was also broadcasted live on television across the 50 states. With just a month left for his White House inauguration, Biden took the opportunity to urge all Americans to get inoculated as soon as the vaccine becomes available to them.

