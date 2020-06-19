COVID-19: US States Mandate Face Masks As Death Toll Continues To Rise

Mayors of North Carolina, California and a string of other major US cities have now mandated the use of face mask, a move to curb the spread of coronavirus that has now infected 2,191,052 people across US. Despite several warnings by health authorities, the nation’s republican led government has not passed any legislation related to masks yet. However, mayors and governors have come out to its favour after at least six cities reported a daily high on June 18.

Read: India Will Be UN Security Council President For August, 2021

In the southeastern state of Florida, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings made wearing masks compulsory, informing citizens in Orlando and other cities that masks would prevent a second shutdown. Florida reported 3,207 cases on June 18. In California, which reported more than 4000 cases for the second day in a row, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered mask use in "most places".

Read: US Imposes Tough Sanctions On Syrian President, Wife

In Arizona, Democratic mayors of two of the largest cities Phoenix and Tucson prepared to vote on mandatory face coverings after republican governor Doug Ducey bowed to pressure and let cities set ask rules. Meanwhile, Roy Cooper, Governor of North Carolina, addressing media reporters asserted that he was considering a statewide obligatory mask use. "This piece of protection may even save your life", he said at the press conference.

Texas to set mask regulations

In Texas, the mayors of the state's nine biggest cities asked Republican Governor Greg Abbott to grant them authority to set mask regulations. This comes as a total of 1,18,434 people have died across the 50 states of America. Meanwhile, US' National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) has declared that the country officially entered into a phase of recession in February 2020. International media has cities the NBER report stating that economic activity in the US tanked in February in the wake of coronavirus restrictions and shutdowns, leading the country into a recession.

Read: COVID-19: NBER Report States United States Entered A Period Of Recession In February

Read: US: Southeastern Conference Pushing Mississippi To Change Flag

Image credits: AP