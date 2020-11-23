COVID-19: US Suffers One Death Per Minute, Record Number Of People Hospitalised

The United States suffers one death every minute as the global coronavirus cases reach nearly 60 million. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, 1,448 people died, in the US on November 20. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected a total of 58,985,500 people worldwide with the global death toll at 139,671. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 12,588,661 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 262,696. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

Situation worsens in the US

Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis took to his Twitter account and highlighted that the US' current death toll rate is now 1 person per minute. The Covid Tracking Project also made a revelation as it noted that a record number of Americans were hospitalised due to the deadly virus. As per the record, currently, 83,870 people are hospitalized.

The USA COVID death toll run-rate is now *1 per minute.* — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) November 22, 2020

If the death count goes up just a bit more, it would become the leading cause of death per day. It's already multiple times deadlier than the flu + car accident deaths + gun fatalities. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) November 22, 2020

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.7M tests, 150k cases, and 889 new deaths. A record 83,870 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/rcKnxXmTyt — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 23, 2020

Biden-Harris ensure safety

Recently, Joe Biden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris held a press briefing in Wilmington, Delaware, during which they said that the governors will get the required help in order to battle the novel coronavirus. According to the reports by AP, Harris said, “Our message to our governors and to all of our nation, state and local leaders is simple. President elect Biden and I will make sure you have the resources and support you need to save lives and help get our economy back on track”. Also, Biden especially cited the "Operation Warp Speed”, which is the federal government's partnership with private pharmaceutical companies to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden promised the state leaders as he said that he'll "make sure you get the resources you need ... to beat this virus”. Talking about economic recovery, Harris said, “When it comes to this pandemic and the economic recovery, we are not Democrats or Republicans. We are Americans and we will be there for one another. That's the kind of leadership the American people need and deserve”.

(Image Credits: Unsplash/Shutterstock)