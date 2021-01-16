COVID-19 Variant First Found In UK Might Cause 'rapid Growth' In US, Warns CDC

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of “rapid growth” of the UK variant in the upcoming weeks with the highly transmissible novel coronavirus strain becoming dominant in the United States by March. The health officials also said that the spike could further overwhelm the health systems that are already strained with the surge in COVID-19 surge. The CDC called for caution among the citizens as on January 15 President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion ‘American Rescue Plan’ to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19.

However, the United States has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in the world with total infections at 23.5 million with nearly 391,000 deaths that account for a fifth of the global total of fatalities that also surpassed the grim milestone of two million on January 15. Out of the states in the US, California is particularly in crisis because of the surge in coronavirus infections with reportedly deaths surging by over 1,000% since November. In the report, CDC said that the variant that was first discovered in the UK, B.1.1.7, that is already detected in at least 10 states, would spread quickly in the coming days.

CDC said, “Modeling data indicate that B.1.1.7 has the potential to increase the U.S. pandemic trajectory in the coming months. CDC’s system for genomic surveillance and the effort to expand sequencing will increase the availability of timely U.S. genomic surveillance data.”

.@CDCMMWR reports that a new form of the virus that causes #COVID19 spreads faster and easier and is being detected around the world, including in the US. Wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart, avoid crowds, & get vaccinated when available to you. Learn more: https://t.co/a0Kle0qoYp. pic.twitter.com/dmyLIf3pdR — CDC (@CDCgov) January 15, 2021

Biden unveils $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan

US President-elect Joe Biden on January 14 unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan calling it the ‘American Rescue Plan’ in a bid to end a “crisis of deep human suffering” by ramping up COVID-19 vaccines and boosting the financial help for those who are impacted with pandemic’s economic fallout. The legislative proposal of Biden will reportedly meet his goal of administering at least 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration along with elevating his objective of reopening most schools by the spring.

Since the President-elect believes there is “no time to waste”, the ‘American Rescue Plan’ on a parallel track would also deliver another round of aid to stabilize the economy while the public health effort seeks more focus during the pandemic. In the plan, Biden has proposed $1,400 checks for most Americans in addition to the $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill. This would bring the total to $2,000 while also extending a temporary boost in unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September.

