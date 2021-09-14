COVID: As West Reopens Tourism, Here Are Countries That Now Allow Entry For Indians

With the risk of coronavirus infection subsiding and vaccination gaining momentum, many countries have now opened their borders for international travellers, including Indians. Months of start-stop restrictions have marred the Air and Travel industry and disrupted the lives of foreign students and workers. Many countries, including the European holiday destinations France and Spain, have opened their doors to Indians travellers, but only if they are vaccinated against the infection.

Sri Lanka

In its latest travel guidelines, the island has allowed fully vaccinated Indian travellers to enter its territory. As per the reports, anyone travelling from India, with both the doses of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccine, will be allowed entry.

"We look forward to welcoming our closest neighbours yet again, so they may experience the variety that Sri Lanka has to offer. Our country's heritage, culture, wildlife, nature, beaches and more have always proven to be popular among Indian travellers, and they will be able to visit destinations across the country while following the relevant health guidelines," said Kimarli Fernando, Chairperson, Sri Lanka Tourism.

Turkey

While Turkey allowed Indian travellers weeks ago, it has now eased quarantine rules for them. Starting September 4, Indian passengers have been exempted from mandatory quarantine given they have been fully inoculated using COVID vaccines approved for emergency use by WHO or the Turkish administration. As of now, Covishield has been given the green light by WHO, while Turkish health officials have okayed Sputnik.

📣Updated Quarantine Arrangements For Travelers To Turkey From India 👇 pic.twitter.com/OExkFOpmdj — Turkish Embassy - New Delhi (@TurkeyinDelhi) September 4, 2021

Switzerland

Switzerland, which is significantly dependent on tourism, was one of the first countries on the European continent to reopen its doors for Indian tourists. As per the reports, passengers who have received both the jabs of Covishield, will not be required to undergo quarantine on arrival.

France

A major tourist and student hub, France has put India on its Amber List. According to multiple reports, passengers who have received both the jabs of Covishield or with any vaccine approved by the country will be allowed entry into the country. Notably, the passengers are required to carry their vaccine passports.

The Philippines

The Philippines government decided to lift the travel ban, from September 6, for all the visitors who will arrive from India and nine other countries, despite the growing COVID-19 cases caused by the extremely infectious Delta variant, said the presidential spokesman Harry Roque. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the inter-agency COVID-19 task force's proposal to lift the restrictions on travel from countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, reports ANI.

Kuwait

Kuwait resumed direct flights to India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal on September 7. Kuwait's civil aviation authority had halted flights to India during the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and last month, announced its decision to resume flights. In September, India started flights to 49 destinations an air bubble agreement with 18 countries. Special international flights can be undertaken by their airlines between respective borders under an air bubble pact.

Image: Unsplash