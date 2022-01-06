COVID: Pfizer Anticipates Latest Results From Clinical Trial Of Vaccine For Kids Under 5

As rising cases of Omicron raise concerns over safety of people around the world, Pfizer Inc. anticipates the latest findings from clinical research of its COVID-19 vaccination by April for children under the age of five, according to the company's chief scientist. At a meeting of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Dr. Alejandra Gurtman, a vaccine researcher for Pfizer, stated, "The study has been amended to give the third dose to everybody who's less than five at least eight weeks after their last vaccination," Canberra Times reported.

Furthermore, Dr. Alejandra Gurtman revealed that Pfizer was researching the third dosage of the vaccine in youngsters aged between five to eleven and who had obtained the second dose six months before. Moreover, by the end of March or the beginning of April of this year, the firm hopes to have information about the administration of the third dose to the age bracket.

In addition to this, Pfizer had announced in December of last year that it was modifying the trial's design as children aged two to four who received two three-microgram doses of the vaccine did not show the same immunological response as older children who received a greater dosage of the vaccine, as per the Canberra Times.

CDC has authorised Pfizer vaccine for the US younger kids

Meanwhile, the CDC has authorised an additional Pfizer injection for younger kids in the United States, those aged 12 to 15 as booster shots were originally recommended for all 16- and 17-year-olds. Now, the US is advising everyone aged 12 and above to receive a COVID-19 booster as they are qualified, to battle against the extremely infectious Omicron strain that is sweeping the country.

The CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement Wednesday night, “This booster dose will provide optimised protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant," AP reported. She further advised all parents to follow the CDC's COVID-19 immunisation guidelines for their children. For American children of any age, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the sole choice. According to the CDC, approximately 13.5 million youngsters aged 12 to 17 years old had obtained two Pfizer vaccines.

(Image: AP)