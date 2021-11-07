COVID Vaxx, Booster Shots Combined With Oral Meds Key To Fight Virus, Says Pfizer CEO

Despite the company's promising data on an antiviral oral COVID pill, vaccines and boosters are key to fight the novel virus, Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla told CNBC broadcaster in an interview with "Squawk Box." His assertions came after the drugmaker announced its new anti-viral pills against COVID-19. Pfizer claims that the pill named Paxlovid, which is the second of its kind in the market, can reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death by 89% for at-risk adults.

Emphasising the need for vaccines Bourla suggested that "the fact that we have a treatment is not at all a reason to not take the vaccine." He added, "in fact we should take the vaccine," to minimise the chances of making the infections worse even after contracting COVID-19. "Unfortunately, some will still get the disease," although the intensity will be minimised," he told CNBC.

Speaking about the significance of the new COVID pills, Bourla highlighted that the antiviral pills are "for people that already get the disease. This is for sick people, the goal here is to prevent from getting sick." Noting the role of boosters in the process, he added that "boosters and needed because without them we will never get rid of this vicious cycle of the disease." With the recurring incidents of delta outbreaks, Bourla suggested that to break the cycle "we need to get to herd immunity."

Pfizer claims its antiviral pill reduces hospitalisation and death risk by 90%

On Friday, Pfizer Inc. claimed that its COVID-19 antiviral pill minimised hospitalisation and death risk by 90% among at-risk adults. The assertions come as the company joins the race to bring the first-easy-to-use coronavirus treatment to the market in the US, as per AP. Following the announcement, Pfizer stated that it will approach Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and international regulators to approve the drug as soon as feasible. If approved, the pill will be marketed by the name Paxlovid.

Today’s news is simply remarkable and suggests that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved by regulators, has the potential to be a real game changer, saving patients’ lives, reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections and eliminating up to nine out of ten hospitalizations. — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) November 5, 2021

As per an AP report, Pfizer conducted preliminary trials on 775 adults to record the findings. When compared to patients who took a placebo pill, individuals who received the company's drug paired with another antiviral quickly after developing COVID-19 symptoms had an 89% lower combined rate of hospitalisation or death after a month. Only around 1% of people who took the medicine needed to be admitted to the hospital, and no one died. Participants in the trial were unvaccinated and showed mild symptoms of COVID-19. Trials on them began 3 to 5 days after initial symptoms. The drug now awaits FDA approval for Emergency Authorisation in the US.

