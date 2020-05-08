US Justice Department Drops Charges Against Donald Trump's Former NSA Michael Flynn

The US Department of Justice is set to drop the criminal charges against formal national security advisor Michael Flynn. Flynn has been accused of playing an integral role in the Russian interference in 2016 Presidential elections. Currently, Flynn has been seeking to withdraw his 2017 guilty plea wherein he admitted that he lied to FBI about his connections with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Soon after the announcement of his acquittal, Flynn took to Twitter to express his elation. He posted a video of his grandson reciting the US pledge of allegiance along with the caption that read, 'Justice for all'. On May 7, Trump while speaking to international media reporters acknowledged the decision and said that he was happy for General Flynn. The justice department decision also follows criticism by President Trump and his fellow republicans. In March, Trump reportedly said that he was considering a full pardon for Flynn. “I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!” Trump had then tweeted.

My grandson Travis...“and JUSTICE for ALL” ⚖️❤️🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IuOGugjOC3 — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) May 7, 2020

Michael Flynn's case

Flynn is one of six Trump aides and associates charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. The retired Army three-star lieutenant general had pleaded guilty in December 2017 Ambassador lying to FBI about his conversations with the Russian and had provided extensive cooperation to Mueller’s team of investigators.

His attorneys have repeated raised misconduct allegations against the government and prosecutors have responded by calling into question whether Flynn truly accepts guilt. Nearly two weeks before the Justice department's decision, Flynn's lawyers had released internal FBI emails and notes that they hoped would bolster their allegations that Flynn was entrapped when he was questioned at the White House three years ago.

Image credits: AP