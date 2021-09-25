Crowd Boos Hillary Clinton As She Attends Queen University's Programme As Chancellor

On Friday, September 24, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was booed outside Queen's University in Belfast as she had come to attend a ceremony to mark her appointment as the institution's first female chancellor. A video has gone viral on Twitter where Clinton is seen walking towards the institution in academic robes, with a child holding the long garment so that it does not drag on the ground. In the short video clip, people can be heard booing her, while one individual was continuously heard shouting "war criminal." However, Clinton seemed unfazed by booing and continued her walks towards the university. It should be mentioned here that Clinton was named Queen's University's first female chancellor in January 2020, however owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was unable to attend the inauguration event at the time, according to Sputnik.

According to UK media reports, a few people had gathered near Queen's University to protest against the US foreign policy. Meanwhile speaking at the ceremony, Clinton called the university "exceptional." She also expressed her excitement at the prospect of learning a lot more about the university and contributing further to the success of the institution. Clinton stated that there was "another reason" she consented to join this community. She said that Northern Ireland has become a symbol of democracy's ability to bridge divisions and bring peace, and she believes that the world needs that beacon of hope today more than ever, according to BBC News. Clinton also stated that hope comes with responsibilities, including the obligation to be a citizen, to be willing to talk to and learn from people who are different from you, to respect the rights, dignity of all people, and to uphold the rule of law.

Watch the video here:

#HillaryClinton booed outside of Queen's University while child holds her gown. pic.twitter.com/dLQWHpB4yn — •ΞLMER FU⫒⫒• ⚡️✝️🎺🇺🇸⚡️ (@BlaiseP59407586) September 24, 2021

Clinton receives an honorary doctorate in civil law from Oxford University

It is worth mentioning here that the former US Secretary of State also received an honorary doctorate in civil law from the University of Oxford on Wednesday, September 22. Sharing this news on Instagram, she wrote, "Thrilled to receive an honorary Doctorate of Civil Law on a beautiful day at Oxford University[sic]." Notably, Clinton has had a distinguished career that includes serving as a US senator representing New York and as the first lady during her husband Bill's two terms as the President of the United States. She was also the Democratic Party's losing presidential nominee in 2016 when Donald Trump was elected.

(Image: @BlaiseP59407586/Twitter)