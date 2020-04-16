Cutting WHO Funding Isn't Only Dangerous—Trump Doesn’t Have The Authority: Hillary Clinton

As United States President Donald Trump froze the funding for World Health Organisation (WHO), former First Lady of US Hilary Clinton said that it is 'dangerous.' She went on to add that US president Trump does not have 'authority' to do so. Attacking Trump over his impeachment trial, in which he has been acquitted, she said that he was impeached for violating spending laws.

.@WHO is on the front lines of this pandemic, providing advice, training, and equipment crucial to saving lives—including Americans’.



Cutting their funding is not only dangerous—Trump doesn’t have the authority to do it. He should know: violating spending laws got him impeached. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 15, 2020

Trump's impeachment

In August 2019, a whistleblower complained that White House officials believed they had witnessed Trump abuse his power for re-election. Two articles of impeachment accused Trump, first, 'abuse of power' seeking 'interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States Presidential election,' second, 'obstruction of Congress', by directing Executive Branch agencies and officials not to comply with subpoenas'.

The House dominated by Democrats, in December 2019 passed both the article of impeachment against Trump. The Senate trial began thereafter. After five months of hearings and investigations, a divided US Senate acquitted him of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress to aid his own re-election. While he was acquitted 52-48 on the first article of impeachment, 53-47 on the second article of impeachment.

Trump halts WHO funding

Trump on Wednesday halted US funding to the UN body after alleging mismanaging the coronavirus crisis. Trump has blamed WHO's "very much sided" approach to China on coronavirus crisis, asserting that many people are unhappy with the global health agency and feel that "it's been very unfair". Trump said: "Today I am instructing my administration to halt the funding of WHO while the review is conducted is assessing WHO's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the Coronavirus.

In an obvious reference to China, he said: "Everybody knows what's going on there." American taxpayer provides about 400 million to 500 million dollars per year to WHO in contrast China contributes only 40 million dollars or less. As the highest contributor, it is our duty to insist on full accountability."



WHO responds

Responding to the halt of funds, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday said that they regret the decision made by Trump. Speaking at WHO media briefing, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the US has been a 'longstanding & generous friend' and maintained that 'together they can improve the health of many of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people.' Though he did not speak directly on Trump's criticism of WHO on being 'one-sided' to China, he said that WHO's 'works with all nations equally, and it does not 'discriminate'.



