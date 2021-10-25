'Cyclone Bomb' Led To Torrential Rain, Severe Floods In Several Parts Of US

A "Bomb Cyclone" has triggered a ferocious storm over the Pacific Ocean which had blasted ashore in drought-stricken Northern California, the US, on October 24, Sunday, dumping torrential rain, severe winds, floods, and mudslides across a large section of the West Coast. Due to the intense storm, approximately 160,000 households, as well as business establishments in California, lost their power supply on Sunday. Even the residents and businesses in Washington and Oregon suffered from a blackout with over 170,000 and 28,000, respectively.

As per the USA Today website, severe Floods in the San Francisco Bay Area shut down roadways in Berkeley and flooded the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland, with a few roadways in San Rafael submerged with two feet of water. Sacramento's National Weather Service has issued a warning about "possibly unprecedented" precipitation in the city's downtown area. Further, California's Highway Patrol has blocked State Route 70 because of mudslides as well as debris flowing around the Caldor Fire area that has now been contained, that ravaged over 346 sq miles of the Sierra Nevada and destroyed hundreds of houses.

Several large debris flows and mudslides have been reported in wildfire burn scar areas as California is hammered by a bomb cylone. #CAwx https://t.co/IoEze3Rkyj — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 25, 2021

Consequences of the 'Bomb Cyclone' over the US

Meteorologists predict that the storm will drop over 8 feet of snow near the mountain areas as well as pouring a foot of rain in some regions. When air pressure decreases rapidly while a storm intensifies exponentially, a bomb cyclone develops. According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jon Porter, the phenomenon was dragging dense tropical moisture from the Pacific, producing an "atmospheric river." This atmospheric river is quite capable of dumping torrential rain and mountain snow, he added.

The Weather Prediction Center of the National Weather Service' cautioned that "Conditions will continue to deteriorate." It further stated that severe impacts would be caused by strong gusts, high waves, and torrential rain. It also predicted that there will be a lot of snowfall in the Sierra.

Meteorologist Jon Porter further added that the storm was seen to be most violent across northern and central California, as well as parts of southern Oregon, with a warning of the highest intensity lingering into Monday. He also said precipitation rates of over 2 inches per hour could be "too fast and too furious," causing major floods and mudflows that might endanger lives and property, the USA Today reported.

According to the Sun, Alex DaSilva, an AccuWeather specialist stated that temperatures throughout parts of California may drop. Other meteorologists believed that the cyclone will be among the most powerful storms to hit California during the monsoon season. As there is a possibility that high winds will generate big waves and will dump debris onto the coastline, residents along the West Coast were cautioned to stay away from the ocean during the 'cyclone bomb' storm.

In addition to strong winds, seas along the coast will build to 25-30 ft on Sunday night & persist thru Monday. Make sure to keep your distance from the water as large waves can run further up area beaches-potentially carrying debris with them! #wawx pic.twitter.com/2ZQufdfru2 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 23, 2021

(Image: AP)