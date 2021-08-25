Cynthia Nixon Masterfully Snubs Andrew Cuomo Over Emmy Award Rescission

Former Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon just threw some shade at ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The actress recently took in what looks like quite a blatant dig at the former Governor's ongoing sexual assault scandal, which led the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to rescind his Emmy Award. Here's what she said -

Cynthia Nixon shades Andrew Cuomo over Emmy rescission

And Just Like That star Cynthia Nixon recently made a joke over ex-new York Governor Andrew Cuomo's Emmy rescission via her Twitter handle. Back in November 2020, it had been announced that the now-former Governor would receive International Emmy Founders Award for his daily briefings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, the International Academy had said that they had presented the award to Cuomo for "his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world." Cynthia Nixon, who is a former political opponent of Cuomo's, is a two-time Emmy Award-winner herself. Here's what her tweet said:

The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s). — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) August 24, 2021

The former Governor's special Emmy award was rescinded just two weeks after he resigned and hours after he officially left office at midnight on Tuesday. It's worth noting, that Cynthia Nixon ran against Cuomo for the Democratic nomination in 2018. The actress and political activist, has received two Emmy's: one in 2004 for Sex and the City and another in 2008 for a guest appearance on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Why was Andrew Cuomo's Emmy award rescinded?

Former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, resigned from office earlier this month following the release of a report overseen by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The report determined that Cuomo had engaged in "unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and making inappropriate comments" with both current and former New York state employees. While the former Governor has denied all accusations against him, he agreed to step down via a press conference.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in a statement announced the rescission of Cuomo's award. The statement read:

The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award. His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.

